Arsenal transfer news: January target Neto linked with summer transfer

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal could reignite their interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, after previously submitting a loan bid in January.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Neto?

The Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to play his final game for Barcelona this weekend with the club set to part ways with the 31-year-old, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report states that Arsenal could be among those interested.

Arsenal reportedly submitted a loan bid for the shot-stopper in January's transfer window, however a deal never materialised, and it's suggested they could move again for Neto in the summer.

How many clean sheets has Neto kept this season?

Despite playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona, according to Transfermarkt, he has made 11 appearances this season keeping five clean sheets.

Based on figures from FBRef, Neto has achieved a save percentage of 78.9% in La Liga this season and has proven himself to be a convincing backup option.

During his time at Valencia in La Liga, the Brazilian was able to keep ten clean sheets in back to back seasons starting in the 2017/18 campaign which earned him a move to the Spanish giants.

Is Bernd Leno leaving Arsenal?

Leno previously insinuated that he may be keen to leave this summer, however in an interview with Sky Sports, the German clarified his commitment to the club.

“I am still happy at Arsenal, Arsenal is still a big club, a big name around the world and in the Premier League. There is nobody in the dressing room who says ‘I want to leave the club, I am not happy here anymore.’”

As Leno looks set to remain at the club, Arsenal may see Neto as a competent backup option to the 29-year-old.

Do Arsenal need another goalkeeper?

At the start of the season Arsenal parted ways with Emiliano Martinez who joined Aston Villa and has been a revelation. The Argentine is rivalling Man City’s Ederson and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy for the Premier League golden glove and Arsenal might be regretting selling him.

He was replaced in the squad by Brighton’s Mat Ryan who joined the Gunners on a loan deal in the January transfer window, which expires at the end of the season.

He could well be kept on but as things stand, Arsenal will have just one senior option between the sticks in Leno going into next season, making a backup goalkeeper an essential item on Arsenal’s summer shopping list.

According to Transfermarkt, Neto is valued at just £9m, therefore he could be a relatively cheap option for Mikel Arteta.

