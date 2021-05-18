Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Edinson Cavani just scored a wonder goal for Manchester United.

The club's number seven has been in astonishing form in recent weeks and the Old Trafford faithful were delighted when he quelled rumours about a move away by extending his contract.

And Cavani finally got the opportunity to play in front of United fans at the 'Theatre of Dreams' when a limited crowd applauded him on to the pitch for the Premier League clash with Fulham.

Cavani scores wonder goal vs Fulham

It proved to be the perfect setting for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker to announce himself to the fans who have been cheering on for the last few months, scoring a glorious opening goal.

Cavani put his name forward for the Premier League Goal of the Season when he brilliantly scored a 40-yard chip when he spotted Alphonse Areola wandering a little too far off his goal-line.

But should the goal actually have stood? Well, that's the question on everybody's lips because there was confusion as to whether Bruno Fernandes or David de Gea had provided the assist.

Should Cavani's goal have stood?

According to Sky Sports, VAR decided that Fernandes had indeed got a touch on the ball with his back-heel flick, thus making Cavani onside when he wouldn't have been otherwise.

However, footage of Fernandes' so-called assist is by no means conclusive, making certain sections of fans wonder whether Cavani's wonder goal should even have been given.

But don't just take our or their word for it because you can check out the controversial moment below:

Hmmm. What do you reckon then, folks?

A possible explanation

Well, VAR guru and ESPN editor Dale Johnson elucidated the situation somewhat by explaining that the technology would have needed conclusive evidence that Fernandes didn't touch the ball.

He penned: "I'm told the VAR didn't have definitive evidence from several angles that Fernandes didn't touch the ball (which was needed for Cavani to be ruled offside).

"I've only seen the one angle everyone else has, which didn't *look* like Fernandes had touched it."

De Gea credited with the assist???

In the interest of VAR interfering as little as possible, one could argue that the technology not getting involved in the absence of definitive evidence against Fernandes is very much a positive thing.

Besides, if we picture a scenario where Cavani did have his fairytale strike chalked off because of remarkably tight footage of Fernandes' heel, then just imagine the amount of outrage online.

But the situation certainly isn't helped by the fact that some fans reporting on social media that the Premier League provisionally credited the assist with David de Gea despite the Fernandes ruling.

Or to put things another way: it's chapter 4768 in the confusing and baffling autobiography of VAR.

