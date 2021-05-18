Watford transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Ignacio Pussetto's Hornets future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whilst the transfer window is not set to officially open until next month, Watford have already started to make moves in the market ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Hornets added to their attacking options yesterday by signing Rochdale forward Kwadwo Baah on a five-year contract.

The 18-year-old, who has represented England at youth level, scored three goals and provided two assists for his team-mates last season in 30 league appearances.

Whilst manager Watford manager Xisco Munoz will be hoping that this is the first of many signings this summer, he will also have to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the club's players in the coming weeks.

One of the individuals in question is Ignacio Pussetto who is currently on loan at Udinese.

Signed by Watford for a fee believed to be in the region of £7m in January 2020 from the Italian side, the winger failed to make an impact in the Premier League as he was limited to seven appearances.

Loaned out to Udinese last October, Pussetto made a bright start to his second spell with the club by providing five direct goal contributions in 13 appearances in all competitions before having his season curtailed by a serious knee injury.

According to the Watford Observer, the Argentine is set to stay with I Bianconeri next season.

Pussetto will be hoping to make a full recovery this summer ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Serie A campaign in August.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that the Pozzi family has ties to Watford and Udinese, it is hardly a surprise that Pussetto will play for the latter of the two clubs next season.

This move may end up benefitting both parties as the winger will be given the chance to play regularly for the Italian side whilst Watford could use some of the money generated by his departure to re-invest into their squad.

Pussetto's game-time in the Premier League would have been limited by the presence of Ken Sema and Ismaila Sarr and thus a move to Udinese could allow him to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

By replicating, or even exceeding the average WhoScored match rating of 6.99 which he recorded in the Serie A before suffering his injury, the winger may be able to help I Bianconeri reach new heights during the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Watford will be hoping that by drafting in some quality players this summer, they will be able to establish themselves at Premier League level in Pussetto's absence.

