UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will defend his spoils of war against Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 266.

Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1) doesn't currently have a targeted date for his return to the octagon, but he is willing to serve as the backup for the main event.

"In negotiations with the UFC about [being the backup], if somebody from the fight will be out," Prochazka said to Fanatic View. "We communicate with UFC about this."

Fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic, Prochazka improved to 2-0 in the 205-pound fold with a second-round KO of Dominick Reyes at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas in his sophomore outing.

The title picture in the light heavyweight division is largely dominated by the rivalry brewing between Blachowicz and Teixeira, while Aleksandar Rakic is also putting together a strong case to be considered for gold following his victory over Thiago Santos.

However, the 28-year-old native of Znojmo, South Moravia, revealed he is not in a hurry and is willing to wait on the sidelines until his first shot at UFC gold.

"We will see," he added. "I want to take that and I want to be that guy who will wait for that chance."

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic, anyone?

