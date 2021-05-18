Pep Guardiola named a strong Manchester City XI for their trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott Carson, fresh off making his first Premier League appearance for City against Newcastle, was not named in the squad.

Ederson returned to the starting lineup in place of the English veteran.

The likes of Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez also returned to the starting XI.

And it didn't take long for City to break the deadlock with Ilkay Gundogan scoring after just two minutes.

Mahrez sent in an inviting ball and the German midfielder headed home at the back post.

But City were reduced to 10-men eight minutes later and in controversial circumstances.

Joao Cancelo and Danny Welbeck were both tussling for the ball when they both fell to the ground.

The referee penalised Cancelo and, given he was the last man, decided to send off the City defender.

Watch the moment below:

VAR looked at the incident and it deemed that the referee made the right decision.

Many football fans don't believe the right call was made, however.

Some even think that Cancelo was felled by Welbeck and City should have been given a free-kick.

Fortunately for City, the sending off will have no implications for the rest of the season given they have already clinched the Premier League title.

But Cancelo will still feel very hard done by on the decision to give him a red card.

Ferran Torres, who scored a hat-trick for City against Newcastle last week, was replaced by Eric Garcia after Cancelo was given his marching orders.

City still held the lead at half-time despite being reduced to 10-men.

News Now - Sport News