Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton reveals Joe Walsh transfer stance

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to push on next season under the guidance of Mark Warburton after experiencing somewhat of a renaissance during the closing months of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Hoops ended the year in ninth place in the Championship standings following a run of seven wins in 11 games.

Whilst QPR will be without influential midfielder Geoff Cameron next season after he decided to call time on his spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Jordy de Wijs and Lee Wallace have both opted to stay at the club.

Although Warburton will be focusing primarily on adding to his squad in the coming months, he will also have to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the Hoops' young players.

One of the individuals in question is Joe Walsh who has yet to make a senior appearance for QPR since joining the club from Gillingham earlier this year.

Making reference to the goalkeeper's situation, Warburton has admitted that the 19-year-old could potentially leave the club on loan this summer in order to play regular first-team football.

Speaking to West London Sport about Walsh, the Hoops boss said: "Keepers have to have that experience - you're so brutally exposed when you play between the sticks.

"Joe, who has done really well since he's come in, will probably need that experience at some stage.

"We'll see how the boys report back.

"He's stepped up to first-team training when called upon and done exceptionally well.

"Let's see nearer to the start of the season.

"We'll look at what our situation is with regards to our first-team keepers and decide from there."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Walsh is currently behind the likes of Seny Dieng and Joe Lumley in the pecking order at QPR, a temporary switch elsewhere may be beneficial at this stage of his career.

Whilst the keeper did make five senior appearances for Gillingham last season before joining QPR, he still lacks experience and could see his development halted if he stays at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next season.

By making a move to a team in the lower divisions who will be able to guarantee him first-team football, Walsh could return to QPR next summer as a much more accomplished player.

However, any potential exit may depend on whether the Hoops opt to part ways with Lumley and Liam Kelly as he could emerge as a back-up option to Dieng if this particular duo are allowed to move on to pastures new.

