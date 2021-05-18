Crystal Palace transfer rumours: Experienced Palace player set to leave next month

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt is set to depart Selhurst Park at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest news on Patrick van Aanholt?

The south London club have previously held talks with the Dutchman about extending his contract, but have been unable to agree terms with him. They are now believed to be happy to let him leave next month when he will become a free agent.

Van Aanholt is attracting interest from across Europe, and has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, while he has also caught the eye in Italy and Spain. A return to his homeland this summer is another option for the 30-year-old.

What are van Aanholt's stats this season?

Despite missing the opening four league games of the season with a shoulder injury, van Aanholt has still racked up 21 appearances in the Premier League this term.

As per WhoScored, he has made 30 interceptions in the top-flight - this ranks him fifth amongst his teammates.

However, his average match rating from WhoScored has been 6.48, which represents his lowest mark across the course of a campaign since he joined the Eagles back in January 2017.

Is van Aanholt symbolic of Palace's issues?

It would be fair to say that.

Palace have the oldest squad in the Premier League, and van Aanholt is another one of their players who is into his thirties.

The left-back is well-paid, earning £55,000-a-week, but is now ageing and his game ratings suggest that his prime has been and gone. The same can be said of a number of Palace's current squad, and that is why a major clear-out is expected at the club this summer.

Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, James McCarthy and Connor Wickham are also set to be moved on - the former three are all over 30 now.

With 12 players in total out of contract, it is perfectly feasible that more squad members could be shown the exit door in the coming weeks as Palace prepare to freshen up their playing staff ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Indeed, Palace's squad could look entirely different come the start of next season, and van Aanholt's departure will be one of the first steps in that transformation.

Who could replace van Aanholt?

Palace look set to lose a high number of players at the end of next month, indicating that they will have to busy themselves in bringing in new players in the transfer window.

However, when it comes to finding an alternative for van Aanholt, the club's chairman Steve Parish can rest easy as he already has the ideal candidate for the full-back position right under his nose in Tyrick Mitchell.

The 21-year-old Mitchell has had a breakthrough season, featuring in 17 league matches for Roy Hodgson's side. Indeed, when he has played, he has comfortably outperformed van Aanholt, receiving an average match rating of 6.75 from WhoScored.

He only signed a contract extension at the club last month, which will keep him at Palace until 2025, and he was in fine form this weekend against Aston Villa, registering a goal and an assist.

Having netted the winner, Mitchell claimed that it was "a dream come true" for him to score his first Premier League goal, and it seems that he is set for a bright future.

Palace need to start showing more faith in youth, and they can start this process by allowing Mitchell to fill the void left behind by van Aanholt in 2021/22.

