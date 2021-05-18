Wolves transfer rumours: Wolves want another Jorge Mendes client

Wolves are interested in signing Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes this summer, as reported by La Razon.

What's the latest news on Goncalo Guedes?

The 24-year-old is also being looked at by Sevilla, who are keen on adding the striker to their squad in the next transfer window.

It is understood that Valencia are asking for €40m (£34.4m) to let Guedes leave - the same amount that they paid for him back in 2018.

However, it appears that they could be willing to lower Guedes' price-tag if Wolves are willing to include youngster Rafa Mir as part of the deal. The 23-year-old has spent the last 16 months on loan at Huesca, and is due to return to Molineux next month.

What are Guedes' stats this season?

Guedes, whose agent is Jorge Mendes, has featured in 30 La Liga matches this season, scoring five goals and registering five assists. No Wolves player has scored more goals than him in the Premier League in 2020/21.

The Portugal international has completed 63 successful dribbles, according to WhoScored. This would rank him third at Wolves, behind Adama Traore (143) and Pedro Neto (64).

The Valencia forward was in fine form this past weekend, bagging a brace as he helped his team to a 4-1 victory over Eibar. That result lifted Valencia into 13th place and guaranteed them another year in the Spanish top-flight.

Who has Guedes been compared to?

Back in 2017, Guedes was compared to one of the best players the sport has ever seen - Cristiano Ronaldo.

The official UEFA website listed Guedes' key attributes, before likening him to the five-time Champions League winner.

They wrote: "His speed, the power of his shots and the way he is always looking to score rather than cross – as well as the ease with which he has adapted to moving more centrally – conjures inevitable comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo."

Would he be a good signing for Wolves?

In the four years that have passed since that comparison was made, Guedes has been unable to match the feats that Ronaldo has accomplished, nor has he even come close. Still, that does not mean that he wouldn't be a fine signing for Wolves this summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have struggled for goals this season, scoring just 35 goals in 36 games. They drew another blank on Sunday when they lost 2-0 at Tottenham, as they squandered a number of presentable chances.

Perhaps the scoreline may have been different if they'd had a prolific goalscorer on the pitch. Guedes may not be that just yet, but his 10 goal contributions this season show that he is a threat in front of goal, which is what Wolves badly need.

Raul Jimenez looks set to return next season, but it would be unfair to expect him to get straight back up to speed after such a lengthy absence. Wolves need a new forward in 2021/22 who can help the side improve in front of goal, and with his mix of finishing, creativity, dribbling and ability to play in any position across the front line, Guedes could make a significant difference and move the team back into the top half of the table.

