Derrick Lewis reveals why he doesn't like Francis Ngannou
Derrick Lewis has lifted the lid on his rivalry with Francis Ngannou.
Lewis (25-7, 1 NC) beat fellow American bruiser Curtis Blaydes back in February of this year and wants to fight Ngannou (16-3) again.
'The Black Beast', who already holds a win over Ngannou, joked about being jealous of the current UFC heavyweight champion.
"He makes me look fat when I stand next to him so f*** him," Lewis said (via MMA Junkie). "F*** Francis. And eat some Popeyes."
All joking aside, Lewis insists he is simply treating Ngannou just like any other opponent.
The 36-year-old, who has stopped his last two opponents inside two rounds, is ranked No. 2 in the UFC heavyweight rankings and is ready to fight him again.
"I really don’t like none of the guys that I fight, none of the guys in my division," he added. "Just because the type of mindset I go into each and every fight.
"I don’t want to be friends with none of them. So, f*** them."
Lewis, together with Ngannou, was partly responsible for one of the most boring fights in UFC history, but was happy to explain exactly why he believes the rematch will be a lot different.
He continued: "It can’t be any worse than it was.
"So it has to be.
"Even if it’s one punch extra than the last fight, it gotta be better than it was, and I believe it is because we both improved in a lot of areas than we were in the last fight we had."
