Newcastle United have secured their Premier League status for another season.

Things were looking bleak for Steve Bruce's side after their dismal run to start 2021.

But they have moved away from the relegation zone after winning three of their last six games.

Having confirmed their place in the Premier League for next season, Newcastle will be looking at ways to improve the squad with the hopes of re-establishing themselves as a top half side once again.

According to the Athletic, they are looking to bolster their defence with a towering centre-back.

What is the latest Newcastle transfer rumour?

It has been reported that Newcastle are monitoring Fulham centre-back, Tosin Adarabioyo.

How has Adarabioyo performed this season?

The 6 foot 5 centre-back has been a key figure for Fulham this season.

He's started 31 of the 32 Premier League games he's been available for and helped his side to nine clean sheets.

How much will he cost?

It is unknown how much will he cost, although it is believed that he has a buy-out clause in his contract.

What has been said about him?

Scott Parker called Adarabioyo 'fantastic' in earlier this week and expressed his desire to keep him at the club.

“He is a young player who is still improving and has loads to do," he said, per West London Sport.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

“He has been fantastic for us this year and of course it is always inevitable that every team that is relegated sees other teams coming for your better players.

“But he’s under contract – and I can’t see him going anywhere.”

Is Harry Kane set to join Man United? Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Will Newcastle sign Adarabioyo?

Despite Parker's desire to keep Adarabioyo, he wouldn't be able to stop him leaving if he does indeed have a buy-out clause in his contract.

It's also believed that he is willing to leave Fulham after their relegation from the Premier League.

However, Newcastle will have to compete for his signature, with Arsenal also interested in the 23-year-old.

1 of 20 Steven Gerrard was sent off against United in 2015 after how long? 13 seconds 38 seconds 1 min, 13 seconds 2 mins, 5 seconds

News Now - Sport News