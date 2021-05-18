West Brom will be playing in the Championship next season.

The Baggies struggled in their first campaign back in the Premier League and their relegation was confirmed earlier this month.

One of the main reasons for their struggles was the lack of a top quality forward.

Karlan Grant was signed for big money last summer but has scored just one Premier League goal this campaign. Callum Robinson has also not been the answer to West Brom's problems.

Mbaye Diagne arrived in January on loan and has been impressive, but he is set to return to Galatasaray after the season ends.

So West Brom are in the market for a striker this summer. According to Goal, they have their sights set on a player on the books at Liverpool.

What are the latest West Brom transfer news?

It is reported that West Brom are keen on Liverpool loanee, Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigerian has spent the last six seasons on loan after failing to get a work permit.

However, he is now allowed to play in England after being granted a UK work permit for the 2021/22 season.

West Brom are believed to have already held discussions with Liverpool over a potential move for the 23-year-old.

How has Awoniyi performed this season?

Awoniyi has played 20 times in the Bundesliga for Union Berlin this campaign, scoring five times.

How much will he cost?

It is believed that the Reds value Awoniyi at around £8m.

Who else is interested in Awoniyi?

Competition to sign the 23-year-old is fierce.

Fulham and Stoke are also interested, as are Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and Union Berlin.

Anderlecht have already had an offer of £5 million rejected and retain their interest.

West Brom will have their work cut out if they are to complete the signing of the Nigeria forward this summer.

