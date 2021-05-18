Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Phil Foden is one of the best young footballers in the world.

Pep Guardiola wasn't kidding when he proclaimed that the Manchester City starlet was the greatest talent that he'd ever seen and it's staggering to think what he's achieved by 20 years old.

With three Premier League winners' medals and countless domestic titles, Foden has a better trophy cabinet than many players twice his age and that's before he competes in the Champions League final.

And make no mistake that Foden holds his own against all world-class quality in Guardiola's squad, establishing himself as a contender for the Premier League Team of the Season.

As such, even though City are now cantering their way to the finish-line in the Premier League, their English wonderkid was by no means squeezing the brakes on his astonishing form.

And that couldn't have been clearer than when he scored one of the finest individual goals of the season in what would otherwise be seen as a dead rubber clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Picking up the ball in his own half and practically stapled to the left wing, it's astonishing that the England wizard ran all the way to score, but you can check out the glorious run down below:

What. A. Talent.

It's no wonder that many fans view Foden as the best young player in the world, which is no small statement when you consider the scintillating form of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland.

The City star might not reach the dizzying data of those out-and-out goalscorers, but there's good reason to think that Guardiola's starlet has the most talent, ability and potential across the board.

