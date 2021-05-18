Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp keen on former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus' Aaron Ramsey has attracted the interest of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Aaron Ramsey?

Reports from TuttoJuve have stated that Ramsey is in "Klopp's notebook" and could head back to the Premier League in a cut-price deal.

The report suggests that Juventus are looking to recoup €20m (£17.2m), however the Italian club would be willing to drop their demands by 40% to just €12m (£10.3m) in order to get rid of the Welshman's heavy salary.

What are Ramsey’s Premier League career stats?

The 30-year-old spent 11 seasons in the Premier League at Arsenal after being given an opportunity at the club by Arsene Wenger in the 2008/09 campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, in 262 Premier League appearances the midfielder scored 40 goals and made 51 assists, with his best scoring season coming in the 2013/14 campaign when he netted ten goals.

Where would he rank among the top earners at Liverpool?

Based on figures form Salary Sport, Ramsey is currently the eighth-top earner at Juventus on a wage of £187,000 per week.

If he were to sign for the Reds, his current wage would place him as the club's third highest earner behind Mohamed Salah and Thiago who earn £200k a week, according to Spotrac.

It would put him on a higher figure than the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - however, it of course remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to match his current wages.

Is he the midfielder Liverpool need to sign this summer?

Liverpool will surely be in the market for a midfielder this summer as Gini Wijnaldum is yet to sign a contract renewal and there are murmurs that he could be set for a move to Barcelona.

Whilst Ramsey offers experience to Liverpool, his age (30) would make him a short-term solution at best.

A longer-term option would be 24-year-old Yves Bissouma of Brighton. According to the Athletic, Liverpool are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in the Mali international and he would be available for no less than £40m.

Bissouma is a more balanced presence in midfield than Ramsey, making 2.8 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 1.5 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season.

However, Ramsey is more creative with 1.4 key passes per game compared to just 0.4 for the Brighton midfielder.

Klopp has often required his midfielders to be hardworking all-rounders rather than creative players, which would very much sway the debate in favour of Bissouma over Ramsey.

