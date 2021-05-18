Leeds transfer news: Matheus Cunha a target; Monaco and Atalanta also interested

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are amongst the clubs interested in signing Matheus Cunha this summer, according to Sky Germany's Max Bielefeld.

What's the latest Leeds transfer rumours?

Taking to Twitter yesterday, the journalist revealed that Leeds are following the player 'closely' but face competition from the likes of Monaco, Napoli and Atalanta.

How much could Matheus Cunha cost to sign?

Hertha are said to be willing to sell at the right price, a figure Bielefeld has reported to be around €30m (roughly £25.8m) which would make him Leeds' second-most expensive signing of all-time as things stand.

Who is Matheus Cunha?

A Brazilian U23 international, the 21-year-old started his career at Coritiba Foot Ball Club and moved to Swiss side FV Sion in 2017.

A centre-forward also capable of playing out wide, Cunha scored 10 goals and recorded 8 assists in 32 games in Switzerland before moving to RB Leipzig a year later, scoring nine goals in 52 outings.

In January 2020, he moved to the German capital and has since registered a respectable 23 goal contributions (13 goals, 10 assists) in 39 games.

Little under a year ago, the Bundesliga's official website compared his style of play to that of Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, praising him for his ability to beat defenders with 'his speed, skill or intelligence' as well as his tendency to drop into midfield 'to pick up possession and link up play'.

This season, Cunha has recorded an impressive 2.6 shots and 1.8 key passes per game (via WhoScored) as well as 3 dribbles over the same period, averages which would see him rank in the top two positions for all of those metrics in the Leeds squad.

Would he fit into Leeds' transfer strategy?

Last week, Football Insider revealed that Leeds were prepared to spend up to £25m to bring in some cover for Patrick Bamford.

Indeed, ideally, it is said that player would be between 18 and 23 and also capable of playing out wide, so Cunha would appear to be a rather natural fit, if they can get him ahead of some other big clubs.

What has been said about Cunha?

Within the Bundesliga's article, they quote senior figures at Hertha Berlin to have helped the player during his career.

"Matheus has something special," said former Hertha manager Bruno Labbadia.

"He can always produce something with a moment of individual brilliance."

"Matheus is a young player with enormous potential, who has already shown his impressive skills," added sporting director Michael Preetz.

