Arsenal transfer news: Bid tabled for Sheffield United's Sander Berge

According to Jeunesfooteux, Arsenal have made their first offer for Sander Berge that is short of Sheffield United's valuation.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Sander Berge?

Sheffield United are hopeful of receiving €30m (£25.8m) for Berge this summer, according to Jeunesfooteux, however Arsenal bid just below €20m (£17.2m) for the Norwegian.

The report states that Arsenal are one of several Premier League clubs interested in his signature and that despite being contracted until 2024, Berge is keen to leave the Blades after being relegated to the Championship.

How has Berge performed since arriving at Sheffield United?

Berge has been one of the more impressive players for Sheffield United this season, although his game time has been limited due to a number of injury complications.

The 23-year-old has missed 21 games for Sheffield United this season after having surgery in December, based on Transfermarkt figures.

However, when the 6 foot 4 midfielder has played, his influence on the side has been clear.



According to WhoScored, only one player has averaged more key passes (0.9) per league game than Berge in Sheffield United's squad and he has won 1.1 aerial duels each outing.

Despite not being a natural goal threat, he has two goal contributions in just 13 Premier League starts.

What other clubs are interested in Berge?

According to Jeunesfooteux, Tottenham and Liverpool are the other Premier League clubs in the running for Berge's signature this summer.

In terms of Liverpool's midfield situation, they are set to concede Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona according to the Times, as his contract is due to expire at the Reds next month.

The Merseyside outfit have been widely linked to Brighton's Yves Bissouma as well, suggesting that they are in the market for a midfielder to replace the Dutchman.

What could Arsenal's midfield look like next season?

Despite being riddled with injuries in the first half of the season, last summer's signing Thomas Partey will surely be at the heart of Arsenal's midfield next season when fit.

If Berge does sign for the Gunners, the Norwegian could partner Partey in the middle of the park behind loan signing Martin Odegaard if he is retained for next season - or failing that, Emile Smith-Rowe.

According to football.london, Odegaard remaining at Arsenal would be an influential factor in Berge making a move to the Emirates as the pair are reportedly close friends.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos is set to return to his parent club Real Madrid as his loan is due to expire next month and the Spaniard has reiterated his desire to play his football in his homeland as it suits his play-style better.

It remains to be seen what becomes of Granit Xhaka but his contract will have just two years left in the summer, so it could be a good time for Arsenal to sell.

