Chelsea welcomed Leicester to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening for a game of massive importance.

The two sides, who faced each other just three days ago in the FA Cup final, are both battling for a place in the top four.

Leicester went into the game in third, two points better off than the west London outfit.

A win for the Foxes would see them qualify for next season's Champions League while a win for Chelsea would see them leapfrog their opponents with a game to spare.

It was Chelsea who started off as the much better side.

And they were aggrieved that they were not given a penalty when Youri Tielemans and Timo Werner clashed inside the Leicester box inside 20 minutes.

The Belgian was trying to clear the ball when Werner just nipped in front of him.

Tielemans caught Werner, who went down shouting for a penalty, only for referee Mike Dean to give Leicester a free-kick.

VAR checked the decision and they believed that Werner had indeed committed the infringement.

Watch the moment below:

That could have gone either way. Chelsea may be left to rue Dean's decision.

Werner was visibly upset with the call and he would have been even more frustrated minutes later.

The German thought he had netted his seventh Premier League goal of the season when he side-footed the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

But his joy turned to despair when the flag went up for offside.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

He then had the ball in the back of the net once again in the 32nd minute when he turned home a corner.

But the goal was ruled out once again for handball. There could be no doubt that the right call was made on this occasion.

VAR hasn't gone Chelsea's way in the past few days, has it?!

