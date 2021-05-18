Man Utd transfer news: Kieran Trippier still a target this summer

Manchester United are still interested in a move for England international Kieran Trippier, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Man Utd transfer news?

United are said to be looking for cover and competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has started 53 games this season.

Man United are close to signing one of European football's rising stars! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Indeed, Trippier is thought to have remained on their list after being linked with a move last year despite his important status at Atletico Madrid, where he has only missed one game he wasn't suspended for.

While the likes of Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be keen on a move for the 30-year-old, his preference would be to return to England and, having started his career with Manchester City, a move to Old Trafford would naturally take him closer to home.

How many assists has Trippier recorded this season?

A player noted for his crossing ability, Trippier has recorded six assists in La Liga this season during what could be a title-winning campaign for Diego Simeone's side.

Outside of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, no one at United has more while Trippier's average of 1.2 key passes per game (via WhoScored) would see him rank third in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad out of players to have started over ten games.

Proven in the Premier League and still capable of making a sustained impact in a major European league, Trippier would look like a good option for United, particularly given concerns about Wan-Bisska's ability going forward.

Could Wan-Bissaka and Trippier play together?

Given Wan-Bissaka was described as 'the best 1v1 defender in the world' by Jamie Carragher in March 2020, perhaps there'd be scope to play him as a central defender in a back three should United not move for a top quality centre-back after Eric Bailly signed a new deal.

While that's not something Solskjaer has done this season, the signing of a new right-back would at least afford him more in the way of tactical flexibility, with Trippier having starred for England at the 2018 World Cup as a wing-back.

1 of 10 Who is their record appearance holder? Paul Scholes Bobby Charlton Steve Bruce Ryan Giggs

What have the Spanish press said about Trippier?

Back in 2019 after Trippier made his debut in Spain, Marca compared the player to United legend David Beckham.

“His crossing is almost akin to his idol, David Beckham, and you could tell as he delivered the cross for Morata on Sunday evening which was his first assist in his debut game," they wrote.

“Given his performances in training and in friendlies, it was a matter of time until his first assist.”

News Now - Sport News