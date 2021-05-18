Chelsea got revenge on Leicester on Tuesday evening as they emerged victorious in their crucial Premier League clash.

The two sides met just three days ago in the FA Cup final, with Leicester winning 1-0.

But it was Chelsea who were the victors at Stamford Bridge as they collected all three points.

Chelsea were by far the better side in the first half but multiple VAR decisions meant they were unable to break the deadlock.

The Blues would compose themselves at the break and they took the lead just three minutes after the restart through Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea would double their lead 20 minutes later when Jorginho converted from the penalty spot.

Kelechi Iheanacho's goal with 15 minutes remaining set up a grandstand finish, but it was the home side who held on for a valuable three points.

It was a brilliant win for Thomas Tuchel's side in a game that had huge implications in the race for the top four.

Every one of Chelsea's players put in a shift but Rudiger was their stand out performer.

The German defender was a rock at the back and he also netted Chelsea's opener.

He also channeled his inner Zinedine Zidane in the second half with an incredible run.

Rudiger produced a pirouette in the Leicester half before out strengthening an opponent to win the ball back.

He then motored past two players before he was brought to the ground by Tielemans.

Watch the moment below:

Zinedine Rudiger: is that you?! What a run.

The German's transformation at Chelsea in recent months has been incredible.

He was cast aside by Lampard but he is now one of the best defenders in the Premier League under Tuchel.

Chelsea have now leapfrogged Leicester in the race for the top four.

They currently occupy third place with 67 points, one point better off than the Foxes.

Chelsea now know a win over Aston Villa on the final day will see them finish in the top four and ensure their qualification for next season's Champions League.

