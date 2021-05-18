Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

France have officially named their 26-man squad for the 2020 European Championship.

Fans across the continent are rubbing their hands together as the long-awaited Euro 2020 edges ever closer and some of the favourites to win the competition are now revealing their selections.

However, of all the nations to post their squads for the championships, there's no denying that Didier Deschamps had the biggest selection headache of all because France are simply spoilt for quality.

France name Euro 2020 squad

It's not for no reason that Les Bleus reached the Euro 2016 final and won the 2018 World Cup because the depth of their resources is the envy of the continent.

And nothing has changed in that department three years after their triumph in Russia with Deschamps naming a staggering squad that many fans are already tipping to go all the way.

But before we sink our teeth into the reams of world-class players flying the flag for France, perhaps there's no better way to underline its brilliance than by naming some of the absentees.

World-class players miss out

It speaks volumes of the quality on display when Anthony Martial, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Alexandre Lacazette, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez and Houssem Aouar will all be watching France from their sofas.

In fact, no less than nine of France's world champions missed out: Alphonse Areola, Nabil Fekier, Blaise Matuidi, Steven N'Zonzi, Florian Thauvin, Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami and Djibril Sidibe.

Pretty remarkable, right? And the stunning standard of players is similarly apparent in their potential starting XI, as well as a bench worth millions upon millions, for their opening game on June 15.

France's staggering squad depth

No doubt Deschamps will still have plenty of thinking to do before a ball is kicked against Germany, but just to underpin the quality on display here, we've imagined how France could line up.

Inspired by ESPN's stunning array of squad depth, you can check out France's potential starting XI as well as the players snapping at the heels of those making the cut - and it's absolutely outrageous.

Shall we just give France the trophy already?

An embarrassment of riches

Deschamps really does have an embarrassment of riches on his hands and although plenty of time has passed since their World Cup triumph, you've got to say that the trophy is theirs to lose.

Besides, their legendary coach will also be chasing the feat of becoming the first manager in history to win the World Cup and Euros both in the technical area and battling it out on the playing field.

So, try as Germany, Spain, Belgium and many more might to throw a cat amongst the pigeons, make no mistake that France have the resources to win Euro 2020 about five times over.

