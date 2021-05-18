Liverpool transfer rumours: 2019 target Matthias Ginter back on Anfield radar

According to Bild, Borussia Monchenglabach defender Matthias Ginter has attracted the interest of Liverpool.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ginter?

Based on reports from Bild, Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in the services of Glaback centre-back Ginter.

The report states that Tottenham and Inter Milan are the other attentive parties, with the North London club having already submitted a bid for the German who could leave this summer as his contract expires in 2022.

How has Ginter performed this season?

According to WhoScored, the 2014 World Cup winner has been a mainstay in Gladbach's side with 33 Bundesliga appearances this season. He has recorded 1.5 interceptions per league game and he has also proved somewhat of a threat at the other end of the field with two goals and one assist.

Playing out from the back is a key characteristic of Liverpool's play style and Ginter would fit into the system well as he is a capable passer, completing 84.6% of his passes. He has also made the second most clearances (3.6) in the Gladbach squad.

Ginter also offers European experience after featuring eight times in the Champions League this season.

Has he been linked with a move to Liverpool before?

In 2019 the German central defender was linked with a move to the Reds as a replacement for Joel Matip, according to CalcioMercato.

Ginter has also previously played under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund. In the 2014/15 campaign the Liverpool manager signed him from Freiburg for just £9m, according to Transfermarkt.

His value has rocketed since then and the 27-year-old is currently worth £31.5m, despite his contract being set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Bild have suggested that Ginter is not close to extending his contract with the club as it stands.

Is Ginter the best centre-back option for Liverpool?

Arguably, no.

Despite his wealth of experience, he would be an addition that makes little sense given the option to buy on Ozan Kabak and the reportedly all-but-official deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

According to Anfield Central, Konate's move to Liverpool is all but complete and a deal will be finalised after the climax of the Premier League season.

Liverpool will also be relieved when key members of their defence return from injury.

When the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Matip come back into the fold, Ginter could be fourth or fifth choice depending on other potential incomings, which makes Liverpool's apparent interest in the Dortmund man somewhat of a headscratcher.

