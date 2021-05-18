Aston Villa quiz: How well do you remember the Martin O'Neill era? Test out your knowledge now!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When Martin O'Neill was handed over the reins at Aston Villa in 2006, the club's supporters would have had every right to be excited by his arrival due to his previous escapades at Leicester City and Celtic.

The Northern Irishman led the Foxes to League Cup success in 1997 and 2000 before going on to win seven domestic honours during his time in Scotland.

After guiding Villa to 11th in the Premier League his first season in charge, O'Neill took the club to new heights in the following years as they secured three-consecutive sixth-place finishes.

Whilst a major trophy eluded the 69-year-old, he did lead the Lions to the League Cup final in 2010 where they lost to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

O'Neill's ability to get his recruitment spot-on during his time at Villa resulted in him drafting in the likes of James Milner and Ashley Young who both emerged as key players for the club in the Premier League.

Following his decision to resign as Villa manager, O'Neill went on to have spells in charge of Sunderland, the Republic of Ireland and most recently Nottingham Forest.

Whilst the former Wycombe Wanderers boss ultimately failed to replicate the success he achieved at Villa Park during these three stints, he is still remembered fondly by the club's supporters as he brought a feel-good factor back to the West Midlands.

Here, in our quiz, we take a look back at O'Neill's memorable spell in charge of Villa by testing out your knowledge of this particular period in the club's history.

Can you get 10 out of 10?

Get involved below!

1 of 10 Who was Martin O'Neill's record signing during his time at Villa? Nigel Reo-Coker Fabian Delph James Milner Steve Sidwell

