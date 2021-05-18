Man United transfer news: Bundesliga star targeted after failed Old Trafford approach last summer

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

What’s the latest news involving Moussa Diaby?

Man United could end up rivalling fellow admirers Arsenal in a battle to sign Diaby from Leverkusen according to CaughtOffside.

The versatile winger is contracted until 2025, therefore Leverkusen reportedly won't let him go on the cheap and are looking to receive a bid of at least £45m to prize him away from Germany.

How many assists does Diaby have this season?

According to Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old Frenchman has registered 15 assists this term and has featured on 42 occasions in all competitions.

The winger has proved his versatility for Leverkusen this season, playing in all forward positions and even as a wing-back.

Alongside his creativity he also has an eye for goal as he has netted ten goals in the 2020/21 campaign so far.

He's also averaged 1.4 key passes and 1.8 successful dribbles per league game.

Have United tried to sign Diaby before?

According to Sport Bild via Sport Witness, United were willing to pay up to €50m (£43m) for Diaby last summer. The club rejected their approach and were reportedly working on a new contract instead.

Leverkusen had just sold Kai Havertz to Chelsea and would have been relatively short on attacking options if Diaby had been allowed to leave.

Despite similar bids last summer, according to CaughtOffside, Leverkusen would accept a bid around £45m this time around. However, as he is on such a lengthy contract, the German club are in no rush to sell.

Would Diaby be a good alternative to Sancho?

Diaby could be a viable alternative to Jadon Sancho if needed.

Based on reports from CaughtOffside, the Manchester outfit are reluctant to be drawn into a bidding war for Sancho with the likes of Liverpool circling. The report suggests that a fee of £100m could still be required to sign the England international.

Diaby is also the same age as Sancho and has shown he can consistently produce goals and assists this season, while he's still got plenty of further potential.

Catching Man City may require United biting the bullet and opting for Sancho, however, even if they do end up paying £100m for him.

According to WhoScored, Sancho is the joint-second highest rated player in the Bundesliga this season and he trumps Diaby for goals, assists, key passes per game, shots per game and dribbles per game in the top flight.

