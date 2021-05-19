Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have taken a massive step towards Champions League qualification.

On the back of a tough week that saw them lose to Arsenal and come up short in the FA Cup final, the Blues were in desperate need of a return to form against Leicester City in mid-week.

Victory was crucial for Thomas Tuchel to take control of the race for the top four, which saw Chelsea competing with their opponents on the night as well as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

In the end, the west London club emerged as 2-1 victors, but the game wasn't without incident and the Stamford Bridge faithful must have been twitching in their seats during the final exchanges..

Chelsea had finally taken the lead just after half-time through Antonio Rudiger having already seen two Timo Werner goals and what looked to be a clear penalty ruled out in the opening 45 minutes.

But by the time Jorginho slotted home yet another Premier League spot-kick, putting the hosts 2-0 up, they could almost hear the Champions League anthem against a labouring Foxes outfit.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Tensions running high at the Bridge

However, the tension was duly ramped up for the closing moments as Kelechi Iheanacho scored his umpteenth goal in recent weeks, giving Brendan Rodgers' men the faint hope of an equaliser.

Thanks in no small part to Ayoze Perez's wayward finishing, that didn't prove to be the case, but there's good reason to think that Leicester did at least get under the skin of their hosts.

That's because stoppage time at the Bridge was defined by a massive brawl between the two teams when Rudiger pushed Ricardo Pereira for a cynical foul on Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea vs Leicester brawl

But by the time both goalkeepers had dashed to the touchline and both sets of substitutes piled into the fracas, it's fair to say that the clash had evolved into much more than a dispute about a foul.

And there are plenty of fans on Twitter who think that certain sections of the brawl actually focused on Leicester's Daniel Amartey and his behaviour after the FA Cup triumph at the weekend.

Amartey, who was slammed for a video that saw him throwing away Chelsea's pennant in the Wembley dressing rooms, proved to be the only player who was booked for the coming together.

Silva and Mount spot Amartey

And supporters noticed a particular moment during the brawl where Thiago Silva and Mason Mount appeared to recognise Amartey, seemingly becoming more animated and angry in the process.

Had it dawned on them that it was indeed the player who had - in the opinion of many - shown disrespect towards Chelsea? It's impossible to say, but you can see why fans got that impression.

After what looked to be a heated exchange with the Chelsea duo, Amartey could then be seen arguing with Marcos Alonso before returning to the bench and picking up a yellow card.

It's unclear why exactly Amartey was cautioned for his behaviour and truth be told, there are about 40 or 50 different exchanges to unpack if you watch back the brawl in full.

However, even if Silva and Mount's reaction to Amartey was indeed pure coincidence, it's clear that many Chelsea fans thought that some level of revenge had been exacted.

News Now - Sport News