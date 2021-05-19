Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Owls-linked Chuks Aneke's future

With preparations for a season in the third-tier already underway at Sheffield Wednesday, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Darren Moore decides to bolster his attacking options this summer.

Whilst Josh Windass was directly involved in 15 league goals last season, his fellow Owls team-mates Jordan Rhodes and Elias Kachunga both struggled for consistency in the Championship.

Although it could be argued that Wednesday will need to focus on strengthening their defence after only managing to keep 14 league clean-sheets last season, the arrival of a player who has the ability to set League One alight with his goal-scoring escapades could spearhead a potential push for promotion next year.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that the Owls are being linked with a potential move for Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke.

According to a recent report by Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old's situation at The Valley.

Despite scoring 15 league goals and providing two assists for his team-mates in 38 games, Aneke will become a free agent next month when his current deal expires if he fails to agree to fresh terms with the Addicks.

However, it has now been revealed by Charlton's official website that the forward has been offered a new contract by the League One side as they look to deter interest from elsewhere.

No stranger to life in the third-tier, the forward has played 167 games at this level during his career and thus would be bring a great deal of experience with him to Hillsborough if the Owls are indeed looking to sign him.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by Wednesday if they can convince Aneke to swap The Valley for Hillsborough this summer.

Whilst the forward was unable to guide his side to a play-off place last season, his overall performances were impressive as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in League One.

Considering that Rhodes and Kachunga could leave Wednesday next month upon the expiry of their contracts, Moore will need to draft in a new forward and thus a move for Aneke would make sense.

Having been directly involved in 73 goals at this level, Aneke knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the third-tier and could potentially spearhead the Owls' push for an immediate return to the Championship.

Whilst Wednesday will have to wait until their transfer embargo is lifted to sign the forward, there is no reason why they cannot push on with Aneke in their side next season.

