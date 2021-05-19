Tottenham transfer news: Serge Aurier offered long-term deal by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Serge Aurier a long-term deal in an attempt to bring him back to the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham news?

A bid from the French giants - who sold the Ivorian to Spurs in August 2017 - is said to have been accepted and a multi-year deal has duly been offered to the 28-year-old.

Indeed, there aren't many issues expected in regards to personal terms and there is reportedly an expectation he'll be a PSG player ahead of next season.

How much money could Tottenham get for Aurier?

While the publication doesn't offer any insight as to what kind of value the bid carries, Aurier is currently valued at £18m by Transfermarkt and only has just over 12 months left on his deal.

Having arrived for around £23m, the sort of fee Transfermarkt value him would seem like good business for a player pushing 30 and out of contract next summer anyway.

How well has Aurier played for Tottenham this season?

As ever with Aurier, his performances have been mixed.

While he does lead the way for Spurs in terms of tackles per game (2.9 via WhoScored) and is fourth in the squad for assists this season (4), the likes of Roy Keane have heavily criticised him.

"There is a word – madness," Keane said on Sky Sports (via football.london).

"I want to be careful what I say about this defender, I’ve been on this road before with him.

"Utter madness. There is no danger, he’s not in on goal, he’s not looking at the ball… an experienced player, madness.

"He doesn’t think, this lad doesn’t think."

Will Tottenham need to replace Aurier?

Although Matt Doherty was signed during last year's delayed summer window, ESPN have previously claimed former manager Jose Mourinho had doubts about the player.

Clearly, a new manager coming in might have a different view of the Republic of Ireland international, though the former Wolves man has hardly enjoyed a vintage campaign.

With Aurier potentially going and Doherty not exactly covering himself in glory, strengthening at right-back does look as if it should be somewhat of a priority this summer.

What has Mauricio Pochettino said about Aurier?

With the defender seemingly ready to reunite with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital, it seems apt to look back on what the Argentine has previously said about Aurier.

Speaking back in September 2019 just under two months before Pocehttino was sacked, he lavished praise on his former right-back after helping Spurs to a win over Crystal Palace.

“I think he was very happy. We were very happy too. I think the performance was great,” he said, as reported by Football London.

“First half was fantastic, his concentration and focus. Now he needs to show and be consistent. It’s not only one game and the second game the focus and intensity start to drop.”

