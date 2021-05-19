Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thiago Silva’s wife, Belle, endeared herself to Chelsea supporters during and after Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has made headlines on several occasions in recent months.

She fired shots at Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Tottenham back in January, before criticising Chelsea striker Timo Werner following a missed opportunity against Real Madrid in April.

Belle then described Werner as “the best” in a separate social media video eight days later after the German scored against the same opponents in the Champions League semi-finals.

With fans allowed back inside the stadium this week, Belle went to Stamford Bridge to cheer on her husband and his teammates in a crunch Premier League fixture against the Foxes.

The Blues exacted revenge on Leicester for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup final by securing a hard-fought 2-1 win in a dramatic encounter in west London.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho sealed three precious points for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who leapfrogged their opponents into third place in the Premier League table with only one fixture remaining.

Chelsea and Leicester players involved in heated fracas

It all got a little heated between the two sets of players in the closing stages.

A fracas broke out in the closing minutes and, at one point, Silva was seen in an altercation with Daniel Amartey.

Amartey, remember, was the player who went viral on social media in the aftermath of the FA Cup final for throwing away Chelsea’s pennant inside the Wembley dressing rooms.

Belle Silva's tweet about Amartey

After the match, Belle Silva tweeted a photo of the incident alongside the message: “That's right @tsilva3 show who's boss.”

Silva's wife endears herself to Chelsea fans

Another video showed Silva’s wife inside Stamford Bridge saying to camera: “We hate Tottenham - Chelsea!”

She was also more than happy to join in with other chants with her fellow Chelsea supporters…

It seems Belle is quickly becoming a fan favourite thanks to her incredible passion for her new team.

Thiago Silva set to sign new Chelsea contract

And Chelsea supporters will be pleased to hear that both Silva and his wife are set to be around for a little while longer.

Thiago Silva is, according to Fabrizio Romano, poised to put pen to paper on a contract extension with his current employers.

