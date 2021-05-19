Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alisson Becker did the unthinkable last weekend after he scored a last-minute winner for Liverpool against West Brom.

The Brazilian goalkeeper went up for a corner and he produced a fantastic header which found the top corner.

In the process, he became the sixth goalkeeper to score a goal in the Premier League.

It was also the first goal of Alisson's career.

But how does he compare to the highest-scoring goalkeepers ever?

TalkSPORT listed the goalkeepers with the most goals scored in football history and you can view the top 10 below.

=9. Fernando Patterson - 26 goals

The Costa Rican scored 13 times for Guatemalan side Xelaju between 1999 and 2001.

=9. Dragan Pantelic - 26 goals

Pantelic scored twice for Yugoslavia while also netting over a goal a season for in a 10-year spell with Radnicki Nis.

8. Misael Alfaro - 31 goals

Another penalty expert. Alfaro's career was cut short in 2010 after suffering a serious neck injury. He made 45 appearances for Salvador.

7. Hans-Jorg Butt - 32 goals

Juventus must have really been sick of the site of Butt. The German 'keeper scored against the Old Lady for Hamburg, Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

6. Marcio - 34 goals

The Brazilian goalkeeper scored a goal in one every 13 games for Atletico Goianiense. That's very good going.

5. Johnny Vegas Fernandez - 39 goals

Although a penalty specialist, Fernandez still managed to score nine goals from open play.

4. Rene Higuita - 41 goals

Higuita will always be remembered for THAT scorpion kick for Colombia against England.

He was a real character on the football pitch and took numerous set pieces. He netted three times for his country.

3. Dimitar Ivankov - 42 goals

Ivankov scored goals in both Bulgaria and Turkey. He made 64 appearances for Bulgaria.

2. Jose Luis Chilavert - 67 goals

Chilavert is the only goalkeeper in history to score a hat-trick. All three goals came from the penalty spot for Velez against Ferro Carril Oeste in 1999.

The Paraguayan, who played for Zaragoza in Spain and Strabourg in France, also scored a free-kick from his own half for Velez vs River Plate.

1. Rogerio Ceni - 131 goals

How has a goalkeeper managed to rack up over 100 goals?! That is absurd.

Ceni, who played over 1000 times for Sao Paulo, was a mean free-kick taker and also took penalties.

He scored 47 goals for the Brazilian club in three seasons from 2005-2007. Ceni's record will likely never, ever be beaten.

