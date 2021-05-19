Ceni, Huguita, Chilavert: The 10 highest goal scoring goalkeepers in football history
Alisson Becker did the unthinkable last weekend after he scored a last-minute winner for Liverpool against West Brom.
The Brazilian goalkeeper went up for a corner and he produced a fantastic header which found the top corner.
In the process, he became the sixth goalkeeper to score a goal in the Premier League.
It was also the first goal of Alisson's career.
But how does he compare to the highest-scoring goalkeepers ever?
TalkSPORT listed the goalkeepers with the most goals scored in football history and you can view the top 10 below.
=9. Fernando Patterson - 26 goals
The Costa Rican scored 13 times for Guatemalan side Xelaju between 1999 and 2001.
=9. Dragan Pantelic - 26 goals
Pantelic scored twice for Yugoslavia while also netting over a goal a season for in a 10-year spell with Radnicki Nis.
8. Misael Alfaro - 31 goals
Another penalty expert. Alfaro's career was cut short in 2010 after suffering a serious neck injury. He made 45 appearances for Salvador.
7. Hans-Jorg Butt - 32 goals
Juventus must have really been sick of the site of Butt. The German 'keeper scored against the Old Lady for Hamburg, Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.
6. Marcio - 34 goals
The Brazilian goalkeeper scored a goal in one every 13 games for Atletico Goianiense. That's very good going.
5. Johnny Vegas Fernandez - 39 goals
Although a penalty specialist, Fernandez still managed to score nine goals from open play.
4. Rene Higuita - 41 goals
Higuita will always be remembered for THAT scorpion kick for Colombia against England.
He was a real character on the football pitch and took numerous set pieces. He netted three times for his country.
3. Dimitar Ivankov - 42 goals
Ivankov scored goals in both Bulgaria and Turkey. He made 64 appearances for Bulgaria.
2. Jose Luis Chilavert - 67 goals
Chilavert is the only goalkeeper in history to score a hat-trick. All three goals came from the penalty spot for Velez against Ferro Carril Oeste in 1999.
The Paraguayan, who played for Zaragoza in Spain and Strabourg in France, also scored a free-kick from his own half for Velez vs River Plate.
1. Rogerio Ceni - 131 goals
How has a goalkeeper managed to rack up over 100 goals?! That is absurd.
Ceni, who played over 1000 times for Sao Paulo, was a mean free-kick taker and also took penalties.
He scored 47 goals for the Brazilian club in three seasons from 2005-2007. Ceni's record will likely never, ever be beaten.News Now - Sport News