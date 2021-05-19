Ceni, Huguita, Chilavert: The 10 highest goal scoring goalkeepers in football history

Alisson Becker celebrates scoring for Liverpool vs West Brom

Alisson Becker did the unthinkable last weekend after he scored a last-minute winner for Liverpool against West Brom.

The Brazilian goalkeeper went up for a corner and he produced a fantastic header which found the top corner.

In the process, he became the sixth goalkeeper to score a goal in the Premier League.

It was also the first goal of Alisson's career.

But how does he compare to the highest-scoring goalkeepers ever?

p1f60qfov0183q1aj8oa2h7629d.jpg

TalkSPORT listed the goalkeepers with the most goals scored in football history and you can view the top 10 below.

=9. Fernando Patterson - 26 goals

The Costa Rican scored 13 times for Guatemalan side Xelaju between 1999 and 2001.

=9. Dragan Pantelic - 26 goals

Pantelic scored twice for Yugoslavia while also netting over a goal a season for in a 10-year spell with Radnicki Nis.

8. Misael Alfaro - 31 goals

Another penalty expert. Alfaro's career was cut short in 2010 after suffering a serious neck injury. He made 45 appearances for Salvador.

7. Hans-Jorg Butt - 32 goals

Juventus must have really been sick of the site of Butt. The German 'keeper scored against the Old Lady for Hamburg, Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

Hans Jorg-Butt

6. Marcio - 34 goals

The Brazilian goalkeeper scored a goal in one every 13 games for Atletico Goianiense. That's very good going.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

5. Johnny Vegas Fernandez - 39 goals

Although a penalty specialist, Fernandez still managed to score nine goals from open play.

4. Rene Higuita - 41 goals

Higuita will always be remembered for THAT scorpion kick for Colombia against England.

He was a real character on the football pitch and took numerous set pieces. He netted three times for his country.

Rene Higuita

3. Dimitar Ivankov - 42 goals

Ivankov scored goals in both Bulgaria and Turkey. He made 64 appearances for Bulgaria.

2. Jose Luis Chilavert - 67 goals

Chilavert is the only goalkeeper in history to score a hat-trick. All three goals came from the penalty spot for Velez against Ferro Carril Oeste in 1999.

The Paraguayan, who played for Zaragoza in Spain and Strabourg in France, also scored a free-kick from his own half for Velez vs River Plate.

1. Rogerio Ceni - 131 goals

How has a goalkeeper managed to rack up over 100 goals?! That is absurd.

Ceni, who played over 1000 times for Sao Paulo, was a mean free-kick taker and also took penalties.

He scored 47 goals for the Brazilian club in three seasons from 2005-2007. Ceni's record will likely never, ever be beaten. 

News Now - Sport News