NXT is hot right now.

WWE's developmental brand continues to deliver shocks and surprises each week and Tuesday night was no different.

The main event saw a new North American Champion crowned, while members of the Hit Row stable debuted as a tag team.

With plenty to get our teeth into, check out the full results from NXT below.

Toni Storm def. Zoey Stark

The promising Zoey Stark dug even deeper into her already impressive repertoire, busting out a wide array of attacks to control most of the action.

And while Stark shockingly kicked out following the Storm Zero, Toni Storm one-upped Stark, putting away her rival after a unique, previously unseen maneuver.

Jake Atlas def. Cameron Grimes thanks to Ted DiBiase's distraction

Everybody has a price for "The Million Dollar Man" — even the financially flush Cameron Grimes. Ted DiBiase strolled into the Capitol Wrestling Center, immediately incensing Grimes. DiBiase's mere presence proved costly for The Technical Savage, and Jake Atlas surprised him with a unique pinning combination for the three-count.

Killian Dain def. Alexander Wolfe

Former SAnitY teammates finally locked horns, though Alexander Wolfe again seemed hesitant to use a chair on Killian Dain and paid dearly for it, getting pinned after a massive crossbody from The Beast of Belfast.

But a far worse fate awaited Wolfe, as Imperium comrades Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner were not happy with Wolfe's refusal to execute the plan, brutally assaulting him.

Legado del Fantasma def. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

The ruthless duo of Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher dominated much of this bout behind their usual hard-hitting offense, but the presence of Grizzled Young Veterans at ringside proved to be the x-factor.

Zack Gibson & James Drake attacked Ciampa on the outside, leaving him a sitting duck for Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza's enziguiri-legsweep combination.

Sarray def. Aliyah

The Warrior of the Sun again turned heads as she was back in action, this time taking out Aliyah of The Robert Stone Brand.

NXT's boujee Superstar had no answer for Sarray's massive dropkicks, and she met her end when she was folded up with a high-impact suplex.

Hit Row def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

After talking a big game last week, Hit Row backed up their words in the ring this week. The ultra-quick Ashante "Thee" Adonis and the 6-5, 330-pound Top Dolla proved to be an impressive team, and Top Dolla put away Daivari after a unique suplex into a slam.

Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage Match to win the NXT North American Title

The longest active title reign in NXT is over after a cage-shaking Tsunami.

Bronson Reed had to earn every bit of his championship moment, with Austin Theory playing a constant distraction on the outside and even getting involved several times to prevent Reed from exiting the cage. Johnny Gargano pulled out all the stops to try to preserve his gold, using Reed's leverage against him with a jaw-dropping powerbomb off the top rope as Reed was attempting to scale the cage.

The champion also planted The Colossal Superstar with a devastating Poisonrana and a modified One Final Beat DDT, but it wasn't enough to keep Reed down. Fighting off Theory, Reed slammed the cage door shut before flattening Gargano with the Tsunami for the title-clinching victory.

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

