Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo carried a Palestine flag around Old Trafford following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Pogba was filmed receiving the flag from fans inside Old Trafford and held it aloft during the Red Devils’ end-of-season lap of honour after the match.

However, the image of the Palestine flag was then edited to Israel’s by PSV forward Eran Zahavi on Instagram.

Zahavi did something similar following Leicester City’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

Wesley Fofana and Hamza Choudhury carried the Palestine flag around Wembley after the final whistle.

Zahavi, however, controversially edited the flag to Israel’s and posted the message: “Thanks for your support”.

The PSV forward, 33, represents Israel’s national team.

Pogba and Amad show support for Palestine

This video shows the moment Pogba and Diallo displayed their support for the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Pogba: Pray for Palestine

Pogba went on to post a photo on Instagram alongside the caption: “Let’s keep our world safe and free from violence. Pray for Palestine.”

Zahavi edits Pogba and Amad's flag

But Zahavi, posting to his Instagram story, changed Pogba and Diallo’s Palestine flag to Israel’s and wrote: “Thanks guys. We appreciate your support all over the world”.

Pogba and Diallo were praised by Husam Zomlot, Head of Palestinian Mission to the UK, on Twitter for their show of solidarity.

“Thank you, Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo, for your solidarity today at Old Trafford,” he tweeted. “One day, Palestine shall be free. One day, the Palestinian people will be free. One day we will invite you to play in Jerusalem, our liberated capital.”

Solskjaer on Pogba and Diallo's show of support

Asked about his players’ show of support, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters: “We have players from different backgrounds, different cultures, different countries.”

“I think we need to respect their views if they differ from someone else’s. If my players think about other things than football, that’s a positive thing.

“I think we’ve seen that with some of the players before, that they do care about... say Marcus Rashford, for example, the differences he’s made. We respect their right to have a different view.”

