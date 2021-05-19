Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Week after week on NXT, Cameron Grimes has learned that everybody has a price for 'The Million Dollar Man', and he's learned it the hard way.

The Technical Savage will get another chance to one-up Ted DiBiase next Tuesday on NXT when the two magnates engage in a Million Dollar Faceoff.

DiBiase out-did Grimes on a home auction and the purchase of a glitzy watch, and he even ruined what was supposed to be a celebratory night on the town for Grimes.

In turn, Grimes has become obsessed with getting the better of DiBiase, and it cost him a match against Jake Atlas this past week on NXT when 'The Million Dollar Man' showed up to the Capitol Wrestling Center.

After DiBiase strolled into the building, immediately incensing Grimes, Atlas took full advantage, surprising him with a unique pinning combination for the three-count.

The only option, then, is a Million Dollar Faceoff next week, where Grimes will aim to finally outsmart his WWE Hall of Fame rival.

NXT stacks the card

There will be plenty more action in six night's time, with an NXT Championship match set for the main event.

Finn Balor wants his throne back and will challenge Karrion Kross for the Black and Gold Brand's top belt.

The Prince has the chance to make history next week, by becoming the first-ever WWE Superstar to win the NXT Championship three times.

Franky makes her debut

On top of the Million Dollar Faceoff and NXT Championship match, Franky Monet will make her long-awaited debut next week.

The newest arrival has promised to make the best Women's Division on the planet 'shinier, boujee-er and better' ahead of her in-ring debut, so it will be interesting to see what she has planned.

Next week's episode of NXT is absolutely stacked with Kross vs Balor, a long-awaited debut & a Million Dollar Faceoff. Watch the action unfold live on BT Sport.

