Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After several weeks of intense rivalry, Bronson Reed finally got Johnny Gargano in a one-on-one match where he couldn't escape. The pair squared off in a Steel Cage match for the NXT North American Championship in the main event of the Black and Gold Brand, in which the Australian prevailed.

The win marks a 14-year wait to win a title in WWE for Reed, who pinned Gargano after hitting his trademark Tsunami off the top rope.

Bronson, as expected, got emotional after his victory. When NXT went off air, the Australian addressed his win thanking those in attendances, most notably his wife Paige.

“Thank you, everyone that’s here, thank you,” he said.

“That’s all of you fans that come here and always support us guys. To the people at the commentary desk, thank you. To everyone in the back, thank you. Everyone that believed in me to get where I am today, but most of all, thank you to my wife, Paige.”

Reed went on to mention how hard it has been for him and Paige over the past 14 years, going from having nothing in the bank, to winning the title.

“It’s hard being the wife of a pro wrestler, especially the past 14 years when I had zero dollars in the bank," he said.

"She supported me and this is the reason why now I’m living my dream, and I am the new North American Champion! The Colossal Era of NXT has begun.”

Bronson was later interviewed backstage about the journey he has been on to get to this point. He revealed his title victory on the Black and Gold brand marks 14 years to the day that he debuted in the industry.

"Overwhelming, you know? This has been something I've dreamed of my whole life, I have always wanted to become a champion in WWE and now I've done it," he said.

"It represents 14 years of hard work and it is like written in the stars that, 14 years to the day of when I first had my debut match, I've now become North American Champion. It's crazy!"

A huge win for the Australian and one that will certainly change the landscape of NXT. Whether we'll see Gargano have a shot at reclaiming the title is one thing, but with the brand's stacked roster, it wouldn't be a surprise if a fresh face comes for Reed's belt.

News Now - Sport News