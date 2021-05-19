Battlefield 6: Gameplay Screenshots Leaked

Images believed to be from Battlefield 6 have been leaked online, showing fans what they can expect from EA and DICE’s latest creation.

The gaming community has been waiting in anticipation after the developers revealed that a gameplay trailer will be coming very soon, intending to launch the game officially before the end of 2021.

It has been speculated for several weeks that Battlefield will be taking a trip into the future, set 10 years beyond the present day, featuring new high-tech warfare gadgets and futuristic weapons enclosed within an entirely new setting.

EA have taken influence from both for the First and Second World Wars, focusing their efforts on recreating famous battles from those respective eras. Their last release, Battlefield V, did not sell particularly well and came up short compared to Battlefield 1, which came out in 2016.

But while there appears to be little information regarding Battlefield 6, we may have witnessed something that we, perhaps, weren’t expecting to see so soon.

Gameplay Screenshots Leaked

Numerous screenshots of what appears to be the latest Battlefield game have been leaked online. From what we can see, it looks like low-res snippets from the cinematic trailer which DICE have promised to show us in June.

Tom Henderson is a prominent leaker as far as Battlefield is concerned, and confirmed that these images were authentic.

Alarivdhuman attempted to clean up the pictures in what doesn’t really show us or tell us a great deal at this time. While there has been plenty of whispers regarding robotic dogs and other cutting edge devices, it remains to be seen whether this image shows exactly that.

Battlefield 6 is expected to be launched on both current and last-gen consoles, with both Playstation and Xbox players getting the chance to see what EA and DICE have come up with. Whether crossplay will be included, again, remains to be seen.

What we have heard is that EA are looking to build servers that will house 128 players, meaning 64v64 warfare with high levels of terrain destructibility. It is difficult to imagine how Playstation 4 and Xbox One servers will cope with this demand, but EA have promised that both versions of the game will be high quality.

