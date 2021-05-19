Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans have made their feelings about the Glazer family very clear in recent weeks.

On the back of the European Super League fiasco, great swathes of the Old Trafford faithful took part in a series of protests calling for the end of the American billionaires' 16-year reign.

Tensions reached their zenith when the Premier League clash with Liverpool was called off due to some supporters blocking the team bus and causing a security breach at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

However, United fans were finally able to make their feelings clear with legal access to Old Trafford when lockdown restrictions were eased across England on May 17.

The Red Devils were able to host a limited crowd for their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday night, which marked the first time that fans had been in attendance since March 2020.

And although United didn't get the result that they wanted, the fans' return still felt like an incredibly special moment and the atmosphere was fantastic when Edinson Cavani opened the scoring.

But when those in attendance weren't bowing down to the genius of Cavani's 40-yard lob, many of them were taking the opportunity to peacefully continue the protests against the Glazer family.

For one United fan, that manifested itself in the deployment of a green and gold scarf, which has long been used a symbol against the Glazers by representing Newton Heath's original colours.

However, said supporter landed himself in hot water when they decided to throw the scarf on Luke Shaw while he was taking a corner, allegedly leading to the fans' expulsion from the stadium.

Footage shows that the scarf was lightly thrown upon Shaw, who duly put the garment to the side without issue and a series of tweets seems to have elucidated the situation in surprising fashion.

Shaw replies to United fan on Twitter

That's because the United fan behind the scarf throw appears to have come forward on Twitter and attracted the attention of none other than Shaw himself, who has come out in their defence.

Twitter user @shaunlogan10 explained: "Was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive. Was told by the Stewards I’m facing a 3 year ban.

"All paid up for Gdańsk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me. Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke shaw laughed..."

To that, Shaw remarkably replied: "I understand completely, first match back at old Trafford , emotions are high. I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did.

"I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out."

Fair play, Luke

You've got to respect Shaw for standing up for what he believes to be right in the situation and if anybody would know whether the throw was aggressive or not, it would be the United man himself.

It remains to be seen where the incident will go from here, but with the current evidence making a three-year ban feel incredibly harsh, it can only be assumed that the touted punishment will be altered.

Either way, though, whether it's the footfall of fans themselves or an errand green and gold scarf, it's clear that many United fans are making sure that their anti-Glazer sentiment lands right on the pitch.

