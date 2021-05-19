FIFA 22: When can pre-orders be made?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is a few months away from its predicted release and fans are already getting excited about EA Sports’ latest creation.

With the real-life 2020/21 campaign drawing to a close, the gaming community will be looking towards what can be offered as far as next-generation entertainment is concerned, with the introduction of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S to the market last year.

Therefore, FIFA 22 will be the first game that will be made specifically with these consoles in mind, which could revolutionise the way that gamers think about how FIFA should be.

Although FIFA 21 is still in full swing with the traditional Team of the Season (TOTS) event taking place, many are beginning to look forward to the future with the next game in mind.

Read more: FIFA 21 TOTS: Release Date, Squads And Everything You Need To Know

Last year, those who pre-ordered their copy of FIFA 21 were able to play the full game three days before those that didn’t, and it will be interesting to see if EA offer similar privileges this time around.

Since an official release date has yet to be announced by the game’s developers, it will be interesting to see if they release a beta version of the game as well.

Read more: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know



When can pre-orders be made?

Looking at the pattern of release dates in recent years, we expect FIFA 22 to be officially launched between September and October 2021, depending on whether the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t halted its development in any way.

With Playstation 5 consoles notoriously difficult to get hold of, it may be wise that you pre-order your copy of FIFA 22 if you are desperate to get your hands on EA’s latest version of their successful football franchise.

At this stage, it is predicted that FIFA 22 will be available for players to pre-order at the beginning of July, but this is yet to be announced by EA Sports.

This usually entitles you to free packs within FIFA Ultimate Team that will help bed your team into the 2021/22 campaign.

We will update this article as new information becomes available over time.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News