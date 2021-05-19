Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lando Norris has penned a new multi-year contract with his McLaren team with him going on to say that he believes he has a shot at winning the world title in the years to come with the men from Woking.

The Briton has had a fine start to the campaign this year in Formula 1 with a podium at Imola the real highlight on a weekend where he demonstrated superb pace across practice, qualifying and the Grand Prix itself.

He's been one of the standout performers of the season, then, with three top-five finishes from the opening four races and he currently lies fourth in the Drivers' standings.

And, clearly, McLaren have noted the progress he's made to make the decision that they want to keep him on until '2022 and beyond' alongside team-mate Daniel Ricciardo who is also contracted for the next couple of years.

Quoted by the official F1 website, McLaren CEO Zak Brown offered his thoughts on the agreement:

“I’m delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond. He’s been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we’re proud of the growth he’s shown since he first started with us back in 2017.

“Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula 1 grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength to strength both on and off track.”

Team Principal Andreas Seidl had this to say, meanwhile:

“Our decision to confirm Lando’s long-term future at McLaren was very straightforward. Lando has impressed us since his rookie year with his performances, and his evolution as a driver since then has been clear to see.

“He’s an integral part of our performance recovery plan and his record so far, securing two podiums with the team over the past year and has shown he’s a formidable competitor on track.

“Like him, we have strong ambitions for our future together and I’m pleased we’re continuing this journey for both Lando and the team. In Lando and Daniel, we have a hugely talented and exciting driver line-up, and this announcement is a strong signal of commitment to the next chapter for McLaren from 2022 onwards."

And, for Norris, progress from the McLaren team on the flipside of things was enough for him to commit his next chapter in Formula 1 to them.

He took to Twitter to express his delight at inking the new contract and, indeed, underlined his plans to try and win races and then a world championship with the Woking-based outfit:

A great start to the Monaco race weekend for McLaren and Norris, then, who will be looking to challenge up at the sharp end once again around the twisting streets of Monte-Carlo.

