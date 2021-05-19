Zombies. That's the hot topic in professional wrestling right now.

At WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night, Damian Priest defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack Match.

But this wasn't any old Lumberjack Match. Normally, of course, we see the ring surrounded by WWE Superstars.

This time, though, The ThunderDome was infested by zombies.

It sounds pretty odd, right? Well, there was a reason for the undead arriving in WWE.

To tie in with the release of the upcoming Netflix film Army of The Dead, starring professional wrestling icon Dave Bautista, some of his zombie 'friends' appeared to promote the movie.

The Zombie Lumberjack Match was certainly different, but it didn't get the reaction from fans that WWE would have hoped for.

Many have been hating on the spot, while even the mainstream media have piled in, with the New York Post describing the match as 'one of WWE’s saddest moments ever'.

The negative reaction has, unsurprisingly, reached those within the company. On Tuesday, MVP took to social media to call out 'hypocritical' fans who hated the zombies but love The Undertaker.

"I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also... Undertaker is the best!!!!!!" he tweeted, with laughing and eye-rolling emojis.

When one fan accused MVP of 'having' to defend the zombies because he works for WWE, the Hurt Business star went in on 'hypocrits'.

"I don't "have" to "defend" anything. Just pointing out the ridiculous hypocrisy. Taker didn't eat people. But he was a DEAD MAN.

"He could teleport and shoot lightening. He was buried alive. But no, he didn't eat people. That's just too unbelievable."

Well, fair play to MVP, he makes a good point. Fans are naturally going to love some of the product and hate some of it too, that's natural.

But the fact The Undertaker is one of the most loved WWE Superstars in history, yet zombies went down so terribly, must be frustrating for the company.

