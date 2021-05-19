YouTube vs Tiktok Boxing: AnEsonGib sends fighting message to Tayler Holder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event is nearly here and AnEsonGib has started a war of words with his opponent Tayler Holder.

A year ago no one could have imagined that the ‘Battle of the Platforms’ would become a thing, but since more and more influencers have got into the ring, like KSI and Logan Paul, it seems like the current trend.

To have stars from two different social media platforms is a great idea as they have hundreds of thousands, if not millions of fans who will want to watch the event and see their favourites come out on top.

With not long to go, we have covered all the information needed to make sure you find out all there is to know about the event.

AnEsonGib’s message to Tayler Holder before the YouTube TikTok Event

AnEsonGib was announced late, with organisers wanting fans to pick Holder’s opponent, and Gib easily won the votes.

The British YouTuber is a close friend of some of those in the Sidemen and famously entered the ring against Jake Paul, but lost the fight in the first round.

He will be hoping for a different outcome this time around and clearly feels confident about it following his post on Instagram.

AneEsonGib has expressed his anger towards Holder wanting shorter rounds in their fight come June 12. He said: "Kids do that, you’re clearly not taking training seriously… you may fool the dons in the LA but you can’t fool the Big Gibber"

With a lot of negotiating still to do, it will be interesting to see whose demands come out on top, but with the two clearly fuelling their rivalry before the fight has even started, fans should be in for a good spectacle

