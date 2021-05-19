Man United transfers: 3 players Red Devils need to upgrade this summer after draw with Fulham

Manchester United's first-ever football director, John Murtough, and the director of football negotiations, Matt Judge, have some serious transfer business to get on with in the summer window.

The Red Devils faltered to a disappointing Premier League draw on Tuesday night at Old Trafford, to an already relegated Fulham in front of 10,000 frustrated fans.

Edinson Cavani proved the club right for extending his contract with a stunning goal from distance, but United displayed their defensive frailties at the opposing end after a headed equaliser from Joe Bryan rescued a point.

After the underwhelming performance against the Cottagers, GIVEMESPORT explores three players who all started versus Fulham that Man United need to upgrade on this summer.

1. Victor Lindelof

Lindelof has struggled to hold the fort since his defensive partner Harry Maguire suffered an injury keeping him out of the side. In Maguire's absence, the club have conceded seven goals in three Premier League games.

Against Fulham there was a particular moment when 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho waltzed straight through the Swedish defender allowing him to go one-on-one with David De Gea. The collective groans around the stadium were telling.

Whilst there has been much talk over strikers joining the club this summer including Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, United will struggle to challenge Man City with Lindelof starting at the back and should invest in a centre-back to partner Maguire.

2. Fred

Fred has been one of United's most frequently criticised players this season and statistically it is clear to see why. According to WhoScored, he was the second worst rated United player that started (6.14) against Fulham. In midfield he made zero interceptions and was dispossessed three times - the most of any player for the Red Devils.

United legend Roy Keane had some choice words about the Brazilian after the Red Devils' 4-2 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool.

Post-match on Sky Sports as per the Manchester Evening News, Keane said, "I know Ole perseveres with Fred but I can't see it.

"How they think Fred is going to get United back to winning titles I don't know. I know he dragged him off but even so it was sloppy, it was lazy. It is schoolboy stuff."

3. Mason Greenwood

Greenwood is a huge talent, that much is clear. However, is his best position really on the right? Probably not. His clinical nature in front of goal suggests he should be more of a strike option than a go-to man out wide.

According to WhoScored, Greenwood averages 2.2 shots on goal in the league and has netted seven times. 1.4 of his shots are from inside the penalty area which displays his knack of being in the right place at the right time. Clearly he'd be more effective in a central capacity.

United are crying out for a right-wing signing. They reportedly held an interest in Jadon Sancho last summer, but he was retained by Dortmund.

However they should go all out for the England international this year to upgrade the right flank. He's scored 16 goals and made 21 assists for Dortmund this season, which a different category to Greenwood's numbers.

