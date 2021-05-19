An injury to any WWE Superstar is horrible to see and hear, especially when that individual is one of the more regular talents on TV at the moment.

This was unfortunately the case for one former WWE Champion. As recently reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Miz suffered an ACL injury at WrestleMania Backlash in his 'zombie' lumberjack match against Damian Priest.

There were several segments during the contest that took away from the actual wrestling. John Morrison was dragged off the barriers by several of the undead, Priest and Miz aligned briefly to attack the zombies on the outside of the ring and after Damian picked up the win, Miz was 'eaten alive' by the undead.

Before today, there was no known timescale as to how long The A Lister will be sidelined for, nor is there any information on the severity of the tear in his knee.

However, an ACL injury is serious and if the tear is a full one, Miz could be expected to be out of action for between seven to nine months.

The former WWE Champion is set to meet with doctors this week to discuss what will happen with him, according to PWInsider. If the injury is a full tear, he would require surgery on his knee.

The A Lister was absent from this week's RAW episode, with tag team partner John Morrison facing Priest in a 'traditional' lumberjack match on the show. The Archer of Infamy was victorious in the bout following a Hit The Lights on Morrison.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for all three men and knowing Miz has sustained a serious injury, could Priest's win on the Red Brand over Morrison finally spell an end to this rivalry? If so, let's hope The Archer of Infamy pushes on and could feud with the likes of Mustafa Ali, Jinder Mahal, or even United States Champion Sheamus.

In terms of what could happen to Morrison, due to the potential of a long Miz absence, like in the past, WWE could turn John face and see how he would fare.

