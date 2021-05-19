KSI mocks Bryce Hall after press conference bust-up

While there has been plenty of excitement in the build-up to the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event, it has suddenly sparked into life.

KSI, also known as Olajide Olatunji, had his say after Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom had an altercation during their press conference, with the two going back and forth on social media for months.

There is no love lost between Hall, the TikToker who has 19.9 million followers, and McBroom, the YouTubers, who has 19 million subscribers.

The feud dates back to December 2020 where McBroom called Hall out in a since-deleted Instagram post, to which he did not respond initially. However, things have escalated since after it emerged that text messages were exchanged between the two in March 2021.

Hall accused McBroom of “crying” because he wouldn’t accept his fight and “because he can’t pay his cleaning lady,” to which he simply challenged him to step in the ring once more.

It appeared that Hall was interested in the fight when significant amounts of revenue were disclosed by McBroom, to which he accepted the fight.

As a result, and with the pair finally face to face, Hall rushed McBroom with a shove and all hell broke loose with bodyguards and photographers getting involved to break up the scuffle.

Batting for Team YouTube, KSI waded in on the altercation and mocked the TikTok star with a picture of him in a headlock on the floor, to which he simply tweeted, “you good?”

Hall quickly responded to the jibe by offering him to step up and square off in the ring in his next fight, with Taylor Holder taking on Deji, on the basis that all three internet sensations get through their respective fights as the victors.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top and whether Hall walks the walk and takes on KSI once the event draws to a close.

