WWE are reportedly planning to bring fans back to live events this summer.

WrestleMania 37 took place in front of a 25,000 strong crowd at Raymond James Stadium back in April, but since then, shows have returned to The ThunderDome.

It's fair to say that having a virtual audience makes the best of a bad situation, but things just aren't the same.

Thankfully, multiple reports suggest that next month's PPV, Hell in a Cell, will be the last held inside The ThunderDome.

Money in the Bank, which is currently scheduled for July, is expected to have fans in attendance, even though a city or venue is yet to be confirmed by WWE.

Interestingly, Bryan Alvarez has suggested on Wrestling Observer Live that the plan is actually to bring an audience back ahead of Money in the Bank. He said, per WrestlingNews:

"I don’t know all of the details but it has been suggested to me that in fact, [MITB] is not going to be the first show back with WWE fans.

"I don’t know if it’s gonna start with a RAW, I don’t know if it’s gonna start with a SmackDown. I don’t know what it’s gonna be but prior to that, fans are going to be returning to WWE shows, WWE live events.

"It looks like July is going to be the changeover where the ThunderDome and empty arenas [will be] all history and we’ll be back to having fans in the buildings."

On top of suggesting fans will be back sooner than expected, Alvarez also noted that WWE are planning a 'new look' for when audiences return.

"By the way, WWE apparently when they are returning [they are getting] a whole new look. They got plans.

"When they return to non-ThunderDome buildings, it’s gonna be a whole new look. I don’t know what that means. It’s probably the entryway and everything like that."

It's going to be an exciting summer in WWE!

News Now - Sport News