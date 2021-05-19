After a whirlwind couple of days, it looks almost certain that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet again for a third time this summer.

Fury had seemed set to square off with long-time rival Anthony Joshua to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. That fight, in fact, was rumoured to be on the verge of being officially announced for August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

Then, however, Wilder stepped in.

The former WBC heavyweight champion lost his title to Fury in their second fight last February - and Wilder believed he was contractually entitled to a third fight against The Gypsy King.

On Monday, an arbitration court judge agreed with him, declaring that the American was owed a trilogy bout with Fury. Importantly, the ruling also stated that the fight must happen before September 15 this year.

Fury's US promoter Bob Arum spoke to ESPN shortly after the shocking court ruling, confirming he would not be offering Wilder a financial incentive to step aside to make way for the Joshua vs Fury clash.

"We’re not paying Wilder to step aside," Arum stated definitively.

"It’s better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury and Joshua fight for November or December."

And just like that, Joshua vs Fury was dead - with Fury vs Wilder 3 now the next assignment for the outspoken Brit.

When is Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3?

In the same ESPN interview, Arum revealed he is targeting Saturday, July 24 for the third clash between Fury and Wilder.

Where will Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 take place?

Arum's promotional company Top Rank has provisionally booked Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as the venue for Fury vs Wilder 3.

1 of 15 Who is this heavyweight boxer? Oleksandr Usyk Ruslan Chigaev Alexander Povetkin Kubrat Pulev

The home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, the new stadium, which opened in July 2020, has a seating capacity of 65,000. Should the trilogy bout between Fury and Wilder land at the venue in July as planned, it would hold the distinction of being the first combat sports event ever to take place at the $1.9 billion facility.

Fury and Wilder are no strangers to Sin City, either, having fought at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in their most recent bout.

Unless something pretty major happens in the next few days to save the proposed Joshua vs Fury fight, it looks as though the next chapter in the saga to determine an undisputed world heavyweight champion will unfold Stateside this summer.

News Now - Sport News