The boxing world was dealt a Deontay Wilder sized blow yesterday.

The Bronze Bomber, who was engaged in a fierce legal battle over his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury, won his case, with the court declaring that a third fight must be hosted before September.

It means is that, only days after we had finally got the confirmation we had been waiting so long for, the unification fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua will need to be put on hold.

Reports suggest that Joshua is already looking for other opponents to fight in the meantime while Fury has already hinted that he is resigned 'cracking Wilder's skull' once again.

The former heavyweight world champion will refuse any offer of cash to step aside, with the American determined to right the supposed wrongs of his comprehensive loss to Fury at the beginning of 2020.

He was outboxed in every department on the night, but it was in the weeks and months that followed that he showed his true colours.

Wilder reeled off a long, an quite bonkers list of excuses for his apologetic performance that night, only embarrassing himself further as he sought to lay the blame at everyone's door but his own.

He was widely ridiculed, and understandably so and his latest move will not endear him to boxing fans any further.

So just what did Wilder say in the aftermath of his loss to Fury? Well, here is a comprehensive list of all the excuses he made.

Ring-walk costume too heavy

Firstly, Wilder claimed that his elaborate ring-walk costume was too heavy and it sapped the energy right out of him.

He said at the time: "He [Fury] didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is... that my uniform was way too heavy for me.

"I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.

Spiked Water

Later, Wilder would go onto claim that his very own trainer had spiked his drink before the fight, which is why he simply couldn't get going on the night.

"I just started feeling weird. My water was spiked as if I took a muscle relaxer or something like that.

“This feeling here, it was a different feeling. It was like I had no control over my body."

Biased officiating

Wilder then targeted the referee on the night, Kenny Bayless, claiming he showed favouritism toward Fury.

"Bayless had come in my dressing room, looked me in my eyes and said if I hit Fury in the back of the head – a rabbit punch – or hit off of the break, he would disqualify me or deduct two points from me.

"I guess those rules just applied to me because they didn't apply to my opponent."

Trainer betrayal

Wilder lashed out his trainer for choosing to throw in the towel, branding him a proverbial snake in the grass who was secretly part of the Fury camp.

Unbelievable.

Foreign object in Fury's gloves

As Wilder grasped for any sort of wild conspiracy theory to cling to, he then claimed that Fury had some sort of egg-shaped weight in his glove.

"I highly believe you put something hard in your glove, something the shape and size of an egg... the reason why the side of head swelled up in the shape of an egg and left a dent in my head."

Injury

Of course, Wilder would dip into the oldest boxing excuse in the book by claiming an injured bicep had hampered his training for months on the build up to the fight.

