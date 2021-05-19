Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The jewel in the Formula 1 crown, the Monaco Grand Prix, is back this weekend after a year away from the schedule thanks to the pandemic.

Round five of the 2021 season, we're starting to really see who's going to be achieving what this year and, of course, it's the race that every driver wants to win, such is the glitz and glamour around the event.

The race will be watched by a crowd, too, and, though it won't be anywhere near capacity, it is clear that the sport is beginning to return to some level of normality - something we can hope will continue as 2021 draws on.

So, what questions need answers this weekend around the streets of Monte-Carlo? We take a look here...

Will Red Bull strike-back?

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are looking very strong at the moment and the momentum is with them in the Drivers' and Constructors' standings - can Red bull and Max Verstappen hit back?

The Spanish Grand Prix saw the Silver Arrows have brilliant race-pace as they executed a two-stop strategy well but the Monaco circuit relies far less on raw power and this could help a Red Bull car that has always been strong when it comes to grip and performance in low speed corners.

Christian Horner has said that Red Bull must win this weekend, let's see if they can do it.

Can Ferrari overhaul McLaren?

After the Spanish Grand Prix, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said he was pleased with the progress that the Scuderia were making in closing the gap to those in front.

It's clear McLaren are in their sights with just five points between the two heading into this weekend's Grand Prix and there's every chance we could have a new team in third place come the end of the action on Sunday afternoon.

It's certainly a fight worth keeping an eye on, even if it's not right at the front of the grid.

Will Esteban Ocon keep climbing?

Esteban Ocon is seeing his star rise this season once more and it's really promising to see.

The Frenchman has been touted as one to watch for several years but had a bit of a quiet campaign last time out for Renault.

However, 2021 is proving a really positive year for him so far with him leading Fernando Alonso in the standings and he'll be eager to keep that up this weekend in Monaco.

Will Sergio Perez respond?

Is the pressure starting to build on Sergio Perez? It's still early in his Red Bull career but it's clear he's needed at the front more with the way Mercedes are really starting to up the ante.

He's a driver that has shown good race pace at times this year but Spain saw him well away from the leading group and Christian Horner said that the team 'desperately' needs him up with the leading pack.

It's a big weekend for Perez, then, and he needs to be at it on Saturday to ensure he's up near the front from the off on a track where overtaking is obviously hard to come by.

Points for Williams on their 750th Grand Prix?

Are we being overly-optimistic? Perhaps, but there is every chance Williams could celebrate their 750th Formula 1 Grand Prix with a points finish - hear us out.

George Russell has been excellent on Saturdays, regularly making Q2, and if he can do that this weekend the points are within touching distance.

Get a good start and then use the tight streets to keep cars behind and, you never know, Williams could be getting their first points of the season - it would be a popular story without a doubt.

