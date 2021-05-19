With his heavyweight clash with Eddie Hall on the horizon, Hafthor Bjornsson has been displaying his new shredded physique on social media.

The Game of Thrones star is gearing up for one of the most intriguing boxing matches in history as two former winners of the World's Strongest Man go head-to-head.

The tension between the pair first started back in 2017, when Eddie Hall was crowned the winner of the World's Strongest Man competition, pipping Bjornsson to the post.

That second-place finish angered the Icelander, who accused his British opponent of cheating during the Viking Press event to seal the win.

Since then, Hall has never forgiven Bjornsson for trying to tarnish his legacy and his fury would've been heightened last year when 'The Mountain' beat his deadlift world record when he lifted an insane 501kg.

With the pair due to square off in a fight some are calling 'the heaviest boxing match in history' in Las Vegas later this year, Bjornsson has been putting himself through some gruelling training to get himself in the best shape possible.

Before - 205kg

After - 155kg

His recent Instagram picture shows he may have achieved just that, as he looks better than ever before. While still looking as powerful as he always has done, Bjornsson appears much leaner with more muscle definition as he reveals he has lost 50kg in the process.

Bjornsson captioned the photo of himself: 'From 205kg to 155kg. Swipe to see the difference. Filmed a whole day in my life the other day on my YouTube channel. Click the link my my bio to check it out and see my new daily diet!'

We will get a glimpse of his boxing skills and whether or not he has what it takes when he faces British heavyweight Simon Vallily in a warm-up fight on May 28 in Dubai before his gigantic tussle against Hall in September.

News Now - Sport News