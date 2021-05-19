Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The career of a WWE Superstar can have it's ups and downs, especially when an individual has moved to America to pursue a 'dream' of working with the company.

Names such as William Regal, Sheamus, Rhea Ripley and Shinsuke Nakamura to name a few have taken the venture across the pond and become huge members of their respected brands.

The latter however admits he still struggles with life in WWE, since moving to the United States in 2016.

Speaking on the Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette, the Japanese Superstar revealed it was a challenge to move to the US from Japan.

“I’m still struggling in wrestling,” he said.

“Coming to [the] US and coming to WWE it’s challenging. I came to challenge myself, that’s why I’m here…I’m waiting to find the right timing [or] the right moment.”

English isn't his first language and so it makes it harder for him to cut promos. Renée was asked if when delivering a promo, he gets nervous.

“Yes, still.” he said.

“Nowadays, they only give me a short line. For example, a famous joke, I don’t know because I didn’t grow up in the US.”

The two-time NXT Champion was called up to the main roster from the Black and Gold Brand in April 2017, since then he has won the US Title, the Intercontinental Championship, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble.

All these achievements are fantastic and this led to Paquette asking if The King of Strong Style pitches ideas to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for his character, in which Nakamura said he doesn't.

“I don’t pitch ideas to him a lot. We talk after the match a little bit or before the match if he has an idea for my promo."

Shinsuke joined WWE from New Japan Pro Wrestling, a company that a certain Beast (Incarnate) is no stranger to. Brock Lesnar, like The King of Strong Style, is a former NJPW Heavyweight Champion.

The pair have a history in Asia, but if presented with the opportunity to face Lesnar in WWE, would Nakamura take it? He said:

“If I have the opportunity, of course, I want [it],”

Shinsuke has recently began a feud with King Corbin on SmackDown, the length of this rivalry is not known, but if there's an opportunity for him to square of with The Beast, that's a match that will bring a lot of intrigue to the WWE Universe.

