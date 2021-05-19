Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Update emerges regarding Macauley Bonne's future

Queens Park Rangers' resurgence under the guidance of Mark Warburton in recent months eventually culminated in the club sealing a relatively impressive ninth place finish in the Championship standings.

Having already kicked off their recruitment this summer by signing Jordy de Wijs on a permanent deal from Hull City, it will be intriguing to see whether the Hoops are able to assemble a squad which is capable of challenging for promotion next season.

Whilst Warburton is already looking at strengthening his options by expressing his desire to sign Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen, he may also have to prepare for potential departures in the coming weeks.

However, it is understood that Macauley Bonne is not expected to be one of the players who is set to leave QPR this summer.

A report by TWTD last weekend revealed that the forward is not being considered as part of a potential swap-deal for Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell who is currently being tracked by QPR.

According to talkSPORT journalist Sean Gallagher, the Hoops do not want to sell Bonne due to the fact that he has plenty of time to develop into a good player at this level.

Responding to a question posed by a supporter regarding the forward's, Gallagher tweeted: "They don't want to sell Bonne as far as I know.

"Would be a bit hasty considering he's made some key goal contributions and clearly there's plenty of room for improvement."

Since joining QPR last October from Charlton Athletic, the forward has made 35 appearances for the club in all competitions in which he has scored three goals.

Used primarily as a substitute by the Hoops, Bonne's game-time during the closing stages of the 2020/21 campaign was limited as a result of the form illustrated by Austin and Lyndon Dykes.

Whilst Austin managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions for QPR, Dykes was directly involved in 17 league goals.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas it is fair to say that Bonne has struggled for consistency during his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in the future under the guidance of Warburton.

Having aided the development of Dykes and Ilias Chair, the QPR boss could replicate this feat by turning Bonne into a classy operator in the second-tier.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that the Hoops are taking the correct stance when it comes to the forward's future.

Although QPR could secure a sizeable fee for Bonne due to the fact that his current deal runs until 2023, they may regret letting him leave as he could end up thriving elsewhere by featuring regularly for one of the club's rivals.

