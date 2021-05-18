Tottenham transfer rumours: Mourinho wants former player to join him at Roma

Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to join him at Roma next season, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

Hojbjerg was signed by Spurs last summer when Mourinho was in charge, and was an ever-present in the Portuguese coach's side until he was sacked in April.

Mourinho is now set to take over at Roma ahead of the 2021/22 season, and he has pinpointed Hojbjerg as the one Tottenham player that he would like to be reunited with in the Italian capital.

The Football Terrace: Forget Mourinho - THIS was the real problem at Tottenham...

How did Hojbjerg perform under Mourinho at Spurs?

For the most part, he was very impressive.

The 25-year-old did not miss a minute of Premier League action under Mourinho, and delivered consistently high-class displays. WhoScored have given him an average match rating of 6.97 across the course of the whole campaign - his highest mark since he arrived in England back in 2016.

Hojbjerg leads the way for Spurs when it comes to tackles (93) and interceptions (47) this term, and he also uses the ball well, having registered a pass success rate of 88.5% in the top-flight.

How has Hojbjerg fared since Mourinho left?

The Danish international has dipped below his usual high standards on a couple of occasions since Mourinho departed, as he received match ratings of 6.21 and 6.25 against Southampton and Leeds respectively.

However, he was back to his best this past weekend as Tottenham swatted aside Wolves 2-0 in north London. Hojbjerg delivered an incisive through ball to set Harry Kane up for the opening goal and then netted himself after the break. He earned a WhoScored rating of 8.97 - his best score of the season.

1 of 15 Did former Tottenham man Paul Gascoigne score at the Euros? Yes No

Would he be missed by Tottenham?

Definitely.

If Hojbjerg did leave Spurs this summer, there would be an enormous hole to fill in the side's midfield. He has been so dependable this season, breaking up the play expertly in the middle of the park, and then keeping possession as well as anybody in the Spurs squad.

Finding someone to replace him will be no easy task for the club's chairman Daniel Levy, and a suitable alternative certainly won't be cheap.

That could be an issue for Tottenham given Levy is expected to hand the side's new manager a limited budget to work with. With Harry Kane expressing his desire to move on from Spurs as well, there is a danger that the spine of the team could be broken up this summer, which would leave the club's next coach with a major rebuilding job on their hands.

News Now - Sport News