Wolves transfer rumours: Wolves want to sign Serie A striker

Wolves are keen to sign Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame this summer, according to La Nazione via Sport Witness.

What's the latest news on Christian Kouame?

It is understood that Wolves would like to bring Kouame over to Molineux as a permanent transfer rather than making a loan move for the Ivorian.

Fiorentina are said to be open to this idea, offering hope to Wolves that a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

What are Kouame's stats this season?

Kouame joined Fiorentina on an initial loan deal from Genoa in January 2020, and made a promising start, registering one goal and two assists in seven appearances. This earned him a permanent move to La Viola last summer, but he has failed to kick on in his first full campaign at the club.

In 2020/21, he has scored just one goal and produced one assist in 33 league matches. The 23-year-old has only started nine of these games, as he has fallen behind hot prospect Dusan Vlahovic, who is also linked with a Premier League move this summer, in the pecking order.

Is there a potential stumbling block to getting the deal done?

It seems that there might be - Kouame's price-tag.

It has been reported that Wolves want to pay less than €15m (£12.9m) to land the attacker. However, Fiorentina are expected to want at least €15m before parting ways with the youngster.

Wolves may have to up their offer or risk missing out on their summer target.

Would Kouame fix Wolves' biggest problem?

It's no secret that Wolves have been hampered by one major issue this season which has seen them drop into the bottom half - they don't score enough goals. Their tally of 35 goals from 36 games has been bettered by 15 of the 20 clubs in the top-flight.

They need to find a goalscorer who can get them back challenging for a European place in 2021/22, or at the very least until Raul Jimenez is back to his best again. Looking at his statistics, Kouame is not the answer to their problems in front of goal.

Having played in Serie A for the past three seasons, he has failed to score more than six goals in a league campaign so far in his fledgling career. Given that he would likely need time to settle into life in England if he did move to Wolves, it would appear to be a tough ask to see him improving on these numbers straight away in the Premier League.

Wolves have tried to fix their problems up front by bringing in Willian Jose and Fabio Silva this term, but the pair have managed just five league goals between them.

Now, they look set to go after Kouame in the next transfer window, and he has not been firing in Italy. Nuno Espirito Santo is in danger of having another inefficient striker at his disposal who he can't rely on to find the net with any level of consistency.

Rather than fixing Wolves' biggest problem, signing an out-of-form Kouame would only make things worse for Nuno's men.

