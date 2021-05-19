EURO 2022: How the tournament will be a record-breaking event for women's football

UEFA have outlined a major ticketing roadmap ahead of the Women's EURO 2022 as they aim to showcase a record-breaking event across English venues next year.

Accessible fixtures

The tournament, which will be held in venues across England, will promise the availability of more than 700,000 tickets for all fixtures. Old Trafford will host the opening match on July 6th, leading up to the final at Wembley on July 31st. The aim is to set a new record attendance for the first game of the competition – the current record stands at 41,301, which was set back in 2013 between Germany vs Norway.

UEFA is also vying for a complete sell-out crowd for the EURO 2022 final at Wembley, with the hopes of smashing the stadium record for a women's match, which stands at 80,203 – set during the 2012 Olympics in the final between USA and Japan.

Both fans and football clubs have suffered due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Empty stadiums have become the norm but UEFA are looking to break the mould and showcase the growing popularity of women's football by making the EURO 2022 fixtures accessible for all. Ticket prices range from £5 to £50 and more than half a million will be available for £25 or less.

An estimated 90 percent of England's population are within two hours' travel time of a EURO 2022 game. This figure, coupled with the friendly ticket prices, will encourage women's football fans to return to big events and bring friends and family along with them.

UEFA Legacy Programme

Off the back of three national lockdowns, it's important to encourage fitness and wellbeing as well as equal opportunities for all. UEFA have implemented a new legacy programme across the nine host cities of the 2022 European Championship.

The aim is to deliver 500,000 new football opportunities to engage and encourage women and girls in football by 2024. The FA is also working on the programme and is committed to ensuring 75 percent of schools are providing equal access for female students during PE lessons. At least 75 percent of grassroots teams will also be required to offer at least one girls' side.

By 2024, the aim is to see as many as 120,000 more girls playing football in schools and grassroots clubs and 20,000 more women playing for recreation. Additionally, 300 new FA-qualified coaches will be integrated into the game, doubling the number currently involved across the EURO 2022 host cities.

The venues showcasing the 2022 tournament include Sheffield United's Bramall Lane, St Mary's Stadium in Southampton and of course the first and final fixtures held at Old Trafford and Wembley respectively.

"The long-term legacy ambitions will unlock the game for more women and girls across host cities and beyond with equal access for all girls to play football in school and clubs," Baroness Sue Campbell said.

"We will also be working to create a more diverse workforce of coaches, referees and local leaders to deliver and organise football for their communities.

"Our vision will ensure inclusive, safe and welcoming environments for every woman and girl to play competitive or recreational grassroots football - irrespective of ability, age or ambition."

